DevSecOps and Linux Security - Lazy, Privileged Docker Containers by Chris Binnie

Lazy, Privileged Docker Containers

It's probably a little unfair to label everyone who uses privileged containers as "lazy" but certainly from what I've seen some (even security) vendors deserve to be labelled as such.

Running your container using privileged mode opens up a world of pain if your container is abused. Not only are your host's resources directly accessed with impunity by code within your container (a little like enabling the omnipotent CAP_SYS_ADMIN capability) but you're even relinquishing the cgroups resource limitations which were added to the kernel as a level of protection too.

By enabling this dangerous mode you might consider it like leaving a window open in your house and going away on holiday. It's simply an unnecessary risk that you shouldn't be taking.

Don't get me wrong certain system "control" containers need full host access but you're much better off spending some time figuring out every single capability that your powerful container requires and then opening each one up. You should always strictly work with a "default deny" approach.

In other words lock everything down and then only open up precisely what you need. This is the only way that security can truly work.

Opening up a specific system component for access should only happen when a requirement has been identified. Then the access must be carefully considered, analysed and tested otherwise it remains closed without exception.

You'll be glad to know that such tasks needn't be too onerous. Think of an IPtables rule. You might have a ephemeral, temporary End Point which will be destroyed programatically in seven days time. You could create a new rule, make sure it works and set a scheduled job, e.g. using a cron job or an at job, to remove that rule in seven days. The process is logocal; test the access works and then delete the rule, it's hopefully relatively easy.

Back to being lax with your container security. Let's now look at a quick example which, admittedly, is designed to scare you against using privileged mode on your servers unless you really have to.

Directly on our host we'll check the setting of a kernel parameter, as so:

$ sysctl -a | grep hostname

kernel.hostname = chrisbinnie

Our host is definitely called "chrisbinnie" in this case.

Next we'll create a container and prove that the container's hostname isn't the same as the host's name, as seen in Figure One.

Figure One: How I created a simple Debian container.

We can see above that we've fired up a vanilla Debian container, entered the container and been offered its hashed hostname as we'd expect (6b898d49131e in this case).

Now from within our container we can try and alter the container's hostname. Note how directly connected to our host's kernel that an arbitrary container is by default.

Thankfully however our host is rejecting the kernel parameter change as shown below.

root@6b898d49131e /# sysctl kernel.hostname=Jurgen

sysctl: setting key "kernel.hostname": Read-only file system

Next, ignoring the container name-change, I've simply fired up another container in exactly the same way.

This time I'm going to use this "ps" command below inside our container as shown in Figure Two.

$ ps -eo uid,gid,args

Figure Two: Inside the container I'm definitely the superuser, the "root" user with UID 0, but I'm not affecting the container's hostname or thankfully the host's.

Still with us? Now we're going to try the same approach but the lazy way. Yes, correct by opening up the aforementioned and daunting "--privileged" mode.

$ docker run --privileged -it debian bash

In Figure Three we can see below that the container and host didn't complain but instead frighteningly we had access to the host's kernel directly and made a parameter change.

Figure Three: We can affect the host's kernel from within a container.

The End

As you can imagine altering hostnames is just the beginning. There's all kinds of permuations from having access to both the kernel and the pseudo filesystems on the host from within a container.

I'd encourage you to experiment using this simple example and other kernel parameters.

In the meantime make sure that you avoid elevating privileges within your containers at all costs. It's simply not worth the risk.

Linux Books

If you've enjoyed reading the technical content on this site then please have a look at my Linux books which were both published in 2016 and some of my articles in Linux Magazine and Admin Magazine are available on their respective websites.